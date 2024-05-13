Forum Financial Management LP Has $42.34 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,648 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $42,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 158,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB remained flat at $106.80 during trading hours on Monday. 2,530,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,697. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

