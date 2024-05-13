Forum Financial Management LP Has $610,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.7 %

PH traded down $9.75 on Monday, hitting $551.38. 548,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,681. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.17 and its 200-day moving average is $490.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.53.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

