Forum Financial Management LP Has $643,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,356,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 474,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 98,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 774,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 2,137,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

About ING Groep

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 61.06%.

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.