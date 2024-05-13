Forum Financial Management LP Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.49. 198,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,805. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average is $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

