Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $27.49 Million Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 532,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,487,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.94% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,648,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 765,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,547,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 201,753 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

