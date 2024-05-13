Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $20,620,925. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $293.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $297.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

