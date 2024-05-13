Forum Financial Management LP Sells 334 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

FDX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.94. 2,036,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

