Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
FOSLL stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
