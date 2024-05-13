Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.3 %

FDP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. 67,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,812. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at $77,102,954.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu acquired 10,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,102,954.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $258,509. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

