Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fresh2 Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 72,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Fresh2 Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Fresh2 Group Company Profile

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

