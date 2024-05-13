Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fuchs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Fuchs has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Fuchs had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuchs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Fuchs Increases Dividend

About Fuchs

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This is a positive change from Fuchs’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

