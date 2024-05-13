GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.80

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.80 and last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 32061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,852,416. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

