GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 128.1% in April

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBGPF remained flat at $3.15 on Monday. GB Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

