GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Up 128.1% in April

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the April 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GB Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GBGPF remained flat at $3.15 on Monday. GB Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.
About GB Group
