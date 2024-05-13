GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 1.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.64 and last traded at $164.83. Approximately 906,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,801,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Melius initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

