GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

