General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.86

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 1262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.
In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $190,216. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
