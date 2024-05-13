General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.86

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 1262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $190,216. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Further Reading

