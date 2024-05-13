General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Mark Lagrand Burns Sells 6,016 Shares

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.82. The company had a trading volume of 704,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

