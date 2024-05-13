GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240.24

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $95.92 million and approximately $240.24 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07246205 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $134.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

