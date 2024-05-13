Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. 98,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $523.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

