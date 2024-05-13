Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Maxim Group

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
LAND traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 117,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $470.91 million, a PE ratio of 221.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 916.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
