Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Maxim Group

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 117,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $470.91 million, a PE ratio of 221.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 916.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.