goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$208.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

goeasy Price Performance

TSE GSY opened at C$178.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.90. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$101.34 and a twelve month high of C$192.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

