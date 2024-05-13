Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of GSHD opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,582 shares of company stock worth $1,141,849. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

