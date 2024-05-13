Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Graco worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,278. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,933.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,606.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

