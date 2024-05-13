Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $778.84

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $778.84 and last traded at $778.84, with a volume of 3221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $767.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Graham alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $731.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.