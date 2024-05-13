Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the April 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMGMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. 129,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

