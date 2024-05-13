Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the April 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMGMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. 129,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.30.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Graphene Manufacturing Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.