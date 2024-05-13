Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 7.1%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 631,579 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 888% from the average session volume of 63,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Great Atlantic Resources

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00. Insiders have bought a total of 670,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,100 in the last 90 days.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.