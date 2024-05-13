Gregory R. Liebbe Sells 14,625 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. 1,151,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Ventas by 6.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

