Gregory R. Liebbe Sells 14,625 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ventas Stock Performance
VTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. 1,151,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
