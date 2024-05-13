Grove Collaborative (GROV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Grove Collaborative has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 233.28% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $59.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million.

NYSE:GROV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,840. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.81.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Grove Collaborative news, Director John B. Replogle bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,605 shares in the company, valued at $674,737.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $103,417 and have sold 19,455 shares valued at $32,263. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

