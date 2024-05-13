Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $125.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Haemonetics traded as high as $97.35 and last traded at $96.66, with a volume of 14786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.86.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 286,897 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 152,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

