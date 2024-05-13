Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Up 0.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.10. 784,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,849,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

