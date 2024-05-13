Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance
Shares of HBB stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,266. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $252.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.97.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
