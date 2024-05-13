Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Up 8.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.87. 794,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,422,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
HE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 10.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
