HC Wainwright Lowers Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target to $2.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mustang Bio Stock Performance
Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. 50,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.75. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.97. Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mustang Bio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.