HC Wainwright Lowers Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target to $2.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.25. 50,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.75. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.97. Equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mustang Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 435,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Mustang Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

