HC Wainwright Trims Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price to $80.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.37% from the company’s current price.

ACLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.97. 312,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,794. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $376,649.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,705.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $522,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,559 shares of company stock valued at $42,965,930 in the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.