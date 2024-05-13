Head to Head Survey: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and TH International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A TH International $1.58 billion 0.12 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kona Grill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TH International.

91.8% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97%

Summary

Kona Grill beats TH International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

