Head-To-Head Survey: SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) & Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SU Group and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SU Group N/A N/A N/A Allegion 14.93% 48.58% 14.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of SU Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Allegion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SU Group $20.91 million 1.49 $1.24 million N/A N/A Allegion $3.65 billion 3.02 $540.40 million $6.13 20.55

This table compares SU Group and Allegion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than SU Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SU Group and Allegion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SU Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegion 0 6 0 0 2.00

Allegion has a consensus price target of $127.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Allegion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than SU Group.

Summary

Allegion beats SU Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services. The company also engages in the design, supply, installation, maintenance, and testing and commissioning of various security systems. In addition, it offers threat detection systems, including X-ray machines, trace detection products, metal detectors, and mail screening machines; traffic and pedestrian control systems, such as traffic control system, automatic fare control systems, turnstiles, automatic door system, and people counting systems; and extra-low voltage systems comprising closed-circuit television, access control, public address, and building management systems to commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties. Further, the company provides screening services, such as the detection of explosives, and incendiary devices in air cargo consignment and detection of dangerous goods through threat detection systems by screeners; and training courses for basic security services, mandatory basic safety, and training revalidation courses. Additionally, it offers equipment leasing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SU Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Exceptional Engineering Limited.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

