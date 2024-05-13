Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

DOC opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 148,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

