Hedera Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.93 billion and $79.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00052879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.72581 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10319227 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $70,868,497.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

