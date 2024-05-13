Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 300,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,864.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,864.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,177.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $621,350 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $71,408. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $155,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $172,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

