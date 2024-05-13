Hermez Network Price Hits $4.02 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $147.01 million and approximately $33,443.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0075093 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,157.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

