Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HES. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Trading Down 1.2 %

HES stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 426,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.09. Hess has a 12 month low of $124.27 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.