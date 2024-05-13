HI (HI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $241,079.66

HI (HI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $241,079.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,096.72 or 1.00066785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013007 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049959 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $250,671.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.