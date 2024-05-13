HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $600.52. 22,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $2,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 194,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,826,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.