Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBM opened at $8.78 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

