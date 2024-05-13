Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUN opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

