HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.28. HUYA shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 502,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in HUYA by 23.9% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in HUYA by 70.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $30,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Further Reading

