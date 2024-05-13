Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $190.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $184.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of NYSE H traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.58. 155,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.32. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

