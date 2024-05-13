Hydro One (H) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter.

Hydro One stock opened at C$40.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.56.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

