Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,323. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.