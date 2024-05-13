IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.58.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 615,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.34. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

